Famous “True Crime” Social Media Star Examines Murder Of Jersey Shore Native In Viral Video

We all have our favorite podcasts, Youtube channels, and social media influencers that we thoroughly enjoy keeping up with. Whether it's content that hits close to home for us or not, something about the style of delivery or niche of subject matter keeps us checking in week after week after week.

One of my favorite Youtube sensations is Bailey Sarian. She's a famous content creator who specializes in true crime storytimes while engaging in one specific act every girl finds cathartic to watch, putting on makeup. Not to mention, she's one hell of a makeup artist. She has cultivated an insane audience for her segments called 'Mystery & Makeup'.

On 'Mystery & Makeup', Sarian takes a deep dive into murder stories past and present, giving listeners an experience that's super satisfying in the ASMR department. I can only speak for myself and my friends who are some pretty big fans of hers, but for whatever reason, watching Sarian apply her makeup while recounting the grueling tales of true crimes that have happened in the United States over the years really pulls you in.

One of her recent recounts, though, hit super close to home. She covered the story of what happened to NJ resident Sarah Stern. If you recall, Sarah was betrayed and murdered by her childhood best friends back in late 2016. Her car was discovered on a bridge going towards Belmar and it was later determined that her best friend, Liam McAtasney, planned out the entire thing all to get the money she had received when her mother passed away.

You can read more about Sarah's story HERE.

Watching one of your favorite social media stars talk about a tragedy that happened relatively close to where you live hits you differently. The video was uploaded on July 18th and already has over 2.5 million views on Facebook alone. 2.5 million! If anything, it's comforting to know that the gruesome fate that Sarah suffered through won't be forgotten and both men responsible are behind bars. It's almost like she got the chance to get vindicated yet again, even after the judge's hammer slammed the bench back in 2019.

If you haven't yet watched Bailey Sarian's recount of the Sarah Stern story, you can watch it below.

Sources: Facebook, ABCnews.go.com

