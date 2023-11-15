Feed a Family 2023: We Have Turkeys For Families in Need

Townsquare Media South Jersey wants to make sure people in our area who may be struggling this holiday season have a free turkey this Thanksgiving.

Once again this year, we are putting into effect our Feed a Family effort. We will be handing out free turkeys.

There is a form to sign up below.

The turkeys will need to be picked up on Tuesday, November 21st. The turkeys must be picked up in person outside our studios at 950 Tilton Road in Northfield, New Jersey.

We have two pick-up time windows, from 9 AM - 11 AM and again from 4 PM - 6 PM.

We need to say this: this is not a contest. We sincerely ask that if you don't need a turkey, please don't sign up.

The signups will be first come, first served.

Please, one turkey per family.

On behalf of Townsquare Media Atlantic City and our group of radio stations, thank you, and Happy Thanksgiving!