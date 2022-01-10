Former St. Joe's of Hammonton offensive lineman JD DiRenzo is coming home.

DiRenzo announced on social media that he would be returning to the Garden State after he entered the transfer portal the final week of 2021.

The 6’6”, 315-pound tackle was getting plenty of attention from Power 5 schools, like West Virginia, Maryland, Purdue, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Purdue, Oklahoma, Virginia, Kentucky, and Syracuse, but made the decision to return home, picking Rutgers.

Get our free mobile app

DiRenzo had three outstanding seasons at Sacred Heart, being named All-Northeast Conference on three occasions and twice being named an All-American.

The Hammonton native has one year of eligibility remaining and played for the Wildcats NJSIAA State Champion teams in 2013, 2014, and 2015 and was a four-year letter winner while at St. Joe’s.