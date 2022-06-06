Four people, including two teenagers, were arrested late last week in Hamilton Township on gun and drug-related charges.

The Hamilton Township Police Department says they responded to 5303 Harding Highway, which is the Sandpiper Condominium Complex, around 6:45 last Thursday evening, June 2nd, "regarding a 9-1-1 call reporting threats."

An investigation allegedly uncovered a .40 caliber handgun, a .223 caliber rifle, and a quantity of narcotics and cash.

Four people were arrested: 23-year-old Eric Perez of Mays Landing, 23-year-old Jermaine Philo of Egg Harbor City, a 15-year-old male, and a 16-year-old male, both of Mays Landing.

The four were charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree possession of a weapon during CDS activity, third-degree possession of CDS with intent to distribute, third-degree possession of CDS, fourth-degree possession of marijuana, fourth-degree possession of large capacity ammunition magazines, fourth-degree possession of hollow point ammunition, and fourth-degree possession of armor piercing ammunition.

Additionally, Perez and Philo were charged with first-degree employing a minor to commit a criminal offense.

The two teens were initially lodged in Harborfields, however, they have both since been released. The two adults were lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending court.

