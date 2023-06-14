Fox Park in Wildwood, NJ to host one-day Art Festival

What if I told you that a great one-day event is coming to Wildwood's Fox Park and admission is Free? On Saturday, June 24th you can check out the Fox Park Live Art Festival presented by Fire Within Events featuring something fun for everyone!

Located across from the Wildwood Convention Center, Fox Park on Ocean Avenue will host this one-day event where you can check out a diverse collection of emerging local artists who will be exhibiting and selling their handcrafted works of art. This collection includes inspired paintings, decorative ceramics, novel jewelry, and more. This is a great way to support local artists and still get to enjoy the summer weather at the Jersey Shore.

Aside from the art, there will be family-friendly activities from 10 am to 6 pm that include crafting demonstrations, hands-on family art activities, and performing arts. There will also be a variety of gourmet food vendors and specialty food trucks along with a beer station for the adults. If you see me at this festival, you will most likely find me at the food trucks and beer station!

For more information about the Fox Park Live Art Festival in Wildwood on June 24th, visit Fire Within Events website - Fire Within is a Cape May County-based events organizer.