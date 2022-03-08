NJ Man Convicted for Threatening to Kill Federal Law Enforcement Officers

A man from the Garden State is facing potentially decades in prison after being convicted of threatening to assault and murder federal law enforcement officers.

51-year-old Frank Monte was convicted on three counts of threatening a federal law enforcement officer and of two counts of transmitting threats in interstate commerce following a one-week trial in federal court.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says,

On July 21, 2019, Monte repeatedly called the emergency line of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Police at the VA Lyons hospital campus. During one of those calls, Monte threatened to “shoot up” a VA Police officer.

On Oct. 15, 2019, Monte called the office of a U.S. Congressman and spoke with a staff member. During that call, Monte threatened that if he ever saw a particular special agent of the U.S. Secret Service in New Jersey, Monte would assault him.

On Oct. 18, 2019, Monte called a special agent of the U.S. Capitol Police. During that call, Monte once again threatened to assault the same special agent of the U.S. Secret Service.

The charges of threatening to murder a federal law enforcement officer each carry up to six to ten years in prison. Transmitting a threat in interstate commerce could lead to up to five years behind bars. Each count also carries a maximum fine of $250,000.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 12th.

