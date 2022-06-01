It's that time of year again!

Good thing, too, because most of us have been stock piling all of the left-overs from our home improvement projects in our garages since last fall. No? That's just me? Well, anyway, it's still great that the time has finally come for municipalities to start hosing their annual disposal events again.

Atlantic County has announced that they will be hosting a free hazardous waste drop-off for residents that's set to take place the first weekend in June. The Atlantic County Utilities Authority shared a post to their Facebook page informing people of the event. It's important to set aside some time to do a deep dive into what you currently have stored so you can dispose of it safely at the specified location.

All of the information is located on the ACUA's website, but to make it easier, we've listed it for you below.

What?

Atlantic County's FREE household hazardous waste drop-off

When?

Saturday, June 4th.

Time?

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where?

According to website, you are to head to ACUA Haneman "Fritz" Environmental Park at 6700 Delilah Road in Egg Harbor Township.

Once you arrive, you will be directed by workers and volunteers as to what to do next.

You should note, though, that you will need to prove you are a resident of Atlantic County in order to participate in the drop-off. So, you may bring with you anything with your address on it. Your drivers' license will suffice, but the website also mentions that a tax bill will do the trick.

For more information about what is allowed to be dropped off, click HERE.

Sources: Facebook, ACUA.com

