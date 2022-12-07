The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says a woman from Galloway has been charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal accident after an investigation revealed she struck and killed a man in 2020.

Carmen Ruiz has been charged with second-degree vehicular homicide by recklessly operating a vehicle, which caused the death of 25-year-old Dustin Miller, also of Galloway.

The crash happened during the early morning hours of September 25, 2020.

Authorities say was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe when she struck Miller on Route 30 in Atlantic City.

According to a report from breakingac.com from shortly after the accident,

The driver [whose name had not been released at that time], told police she thought she struck something, but wasn’t sure due to the foggy conditions. She continued home to Galloway, where she called police. About an hour after her 4:30 a.m. call, a shoe was found near mile marker 54, leading to a body in the marsh. Miller, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, the prosecutor's office reports an investigation revealed, "her use of numerous medications caused a state of intoxication and impaired her ability to operate a motor vehicle. Ms. Ruiz also failed to remain on scene, reporting the crash after arriving home."

