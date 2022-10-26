Garth Brooks Is Preparing to Launch the Garth Channel 2.0

After wrapping up his massive Stadium Tour with five sold-out shows in Dublin, Ireland, Garth Brooks is ready for his next project. The country veteran tells Country Countdown USA host Lon Helton that he is preparing to launch the Garth Channel 2.0.

“The Garth Channel came to an end, so now we’re getting ready to launch Garth Channel 2.0," Brooks reveals. "The Friends bar on Broadway may also have its own channel."

The legendary singer didn't delve into too many details about what the new channel would look or sound like. His highly-anticipated Friends in Low Places bar and entertainment venue — the streamer's potential home — is currently under construction in Nashville, and it's been described as the "Chick-fil-A of honky-tonks."

Never opposed to trying new things, Brooks has always sought out innovative ways to connect with his fans. Whatever is next, he's eager to see it come to fruition.

"What I love is, technology will open the door where the new chapter will be like nothing we’ve ever done before," he explains. "So I look forward to the future."

Brooks' first Garth Channel run ended on Oct. 1 after six years on SiriusXM. The channel featured programming curated by the Oklahoma native himself. Those who tuned in could hear songs from Brooks, but also music that he loves and that inspires him. The Garth Channel also served as the perfect publicity to help the country superstar sell tickets to his Stadium Tour — not that he needs help filling venues.

“My time with Sirius has been great,” Brooks said at the time. “It’s all coming to the end of a chapter and start of one. When this was all planned years ago, it was so everything would end out at the end of the stadium tour. So now the stadium tour has come to an end, and the Garth Channel will go with it.”

In the meantime, fans can look forward to the second chapter of Brooks' anthology series. The Anthology, Part II: The Next Five Years will arrive on Nov. 15. The collection will cover his life and career from 1996-2001.

“The way I see it, Garth spent the first five years of that crazy ride just hanging on for dear life!" his wife, Trisha Yearwood, says of the project. "In the second five years, you start to see a captain steering his own ship.”