Cops in Atlantic City arrested two men, including a wanted fugitive, Wednesday night.

Around 9 PM, detectives from the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section attempted to stop a vehicle in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue after they say they saw a wanted fugitive in the back seat.

Upon stopping the vehicle, the wanted male, Regan Young, exited the vehicle and immediately fled on foot, southbound on the first block of South Kentucky Avenue. As detectives gave chase, they observed Young discard illegal narcotics as he ran.

Young was eventually taken into custody in the beach block of St. James Place.

According to the ACPD, detectives recovered two grams of suspected crack cocaine and 124 individual wax folds of suspected heroin packaged for street sale.

In a related matter, detectives also investigated the theft of a cell phone from the area of 1600 Atlantic Avenue.

Within 30 minutes, detectives recovered the stolen cellphone from the suspect, Marcus Burris, along with several wax folds of suspected heroin.

18-year-okd Regan Young of Atlantic City was charged with two counts of possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, distribution within 500 feet of a public park, and resisting arrest.

35-year-old Marcus Burris, also of Atlantic City, was charged with receiving stolen property over $500 and possession of CDS.

Young and Burris were issued summonses pending future court dates.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

