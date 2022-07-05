To celebrate her one-year anniversary of marriage to Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani shared some previously unseen video clips from their wedding day, which capture some of the most intimate and memorable moments from the ceremony.

"1 year down, forever to go," she captions her anniversary post, setting the montage video to "Can't Help Falling in Love" by Elvis Presley.

One segment shows Shelton lifting her veil for their first kiss after being pronounced husband and wife, while another shows the newlyweds dancing at the reception, huge smiles plastered on both their faces. In another, they share a kiss outdoors, a flower bouquet in Stefani's hand. At the end of the video, the bride and groom pose for pictures against a backdrop decorated with hung-up lettering in the shape of their initials: "B&G."

Stefani and Shelton celebrated their anniversary on Sunday (July 3). It marked the first year of marriage for the cross-genre superstar couple, who tied the knot in an intimate 2021 ceremony on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch.

During their first year of marriage, Stefani and Shelton have kept fans updated on their home life together, both in interviews and on social media. Stefani made an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in April, where she commented that married life was "so fun" and that Shelton was her "best friend."

She also shared that their newlywed life involved some pretty rigorous gardening plans.

“When we do things, we go big, and we’re doing major gardening,” she recounted. “We’re talking daffodils, we’re talking about tulips. We already did the bulbs. We’re doing wildflower seeds, now we’re doing zinnias. So, I sent him home to figure out how to till all the land and dig a well. He’s working on the well digging today.”

Shelton also celebrated their first wedding anniversary on social media, sharing a sweet wedding day shot as well as a tribute to his wife. "Because of you, this year has been the best year of my life," he says. "I love you!!!! Thank you for saying yes!"

