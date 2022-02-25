A Hamilton Township man has been sentenced to 10-years in prison for Aggravated Manslaughter in the death of his 4-month old son, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill announced on Thursday evening.

Jose Rojas is also subject to three years of parole supervision when he is released from prison in 2032.

The infant was found with no pulse on January 29, 2018, at a home on Hoover Drive in Mays Landing and after Hamilton Township Police and EMS responded to the scene, the child was brought to AtlantiCare Mainland Division.

However, because the 4-month old was so severely, and critically injured, he ended up being transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

The little boy fought for nearly a week in the hospital, before he passed away from his injuries on Sunday, February 4, 2018.

At the time he was killed, the baby boy was home with his father, Jose Rojas, and his two siblings.

Hamilton Police said that Rojas told them, that the child rolled off the bed, and that's how he got so badly injured.

The bed was approximately two feet high.

Acting Prosecutor Shill, said that doctors at CHOP explained to them that the injuries of the child were so significant that the only way a fall could have only caused them, was if it was from at least 30 feet.

The baby was so brutally beaten that he suffered hemorrhages in both eyes, CHOP Doctors said, which were too many to count in number.

CHOP Doctors also explained that "the pattern of hemorrhages was consistent with severe trauma, specifically abusive head trauma."

Det. Larry Fernan of the Hamilton Township Police is the lead investigator on the case. Assistant Prosecutor Dave Ruffenach represents the state.