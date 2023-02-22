The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says a man from Hammonton has been sentenced to 11 years in state prison after pleading guilty to a first-degree crystal methamphetamine charge.

According to authorities, 39-year-old Jason Cintron was recently the target of a lengthy narcotics investigation.

A search warrant was executed at his home in Hammonton and authorities seized,

Approximately one pound of crystal methamphetamine

A handgun magazine loaded with hollow point bullets

Another search warrant was executed on his Ford F150 truck and police located,

Approximately 25 bricks and 3 bundles of packaged heroin (approximately 276.5 grams)

A plastic bag containing approximately 57.4 grams of raw suspected heroin/fentanyl

Four bags containing a total of 25.1 grams of crystal methamphetamine

$459 cash

Cintron pleaded guilty to first-degree possession with the intent to distribute crystal methamphetamine and was sentenced on February 13th.

The investigation was led by the Liberty Mid-Atlantic HIDTA Task Force with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Gangs, Guns, & Narcotics Unit; and Hammonton Police Department.

