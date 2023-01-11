How Cool? You Could Own a Motel in Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ

How Cool? You Could Own a Motel in Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ

google maps

Ever dream of owning a motel at the beach, here's your chance.

Yes, it's a bit pricey and you are probably saying, "Sue, I would love to, but it's way too much money." Here's all the information on owning this little piece of heaven.

It's located at 304 Broadway in Pt. Pleasant Beach. It's a 19-unit motel with 13 motel rooms that are standard rooms, one room with two baths and two bedrooms, and 5 efficiency apartments, according to realestate.patch.com. The asking price is $2,750,000.

I have a friend that always wanted to own a motel at the beach. This could be perfect for her. It's an awesome location. Pt. Pleasant Beach is absolutely gorgeous. Broadway Court Motel is located on Broadway, close to the Manasquan River.

Along the River, there is so much to do from taking a beautiful walk, to eating at one of Pt. Pleasant's delicious seafood restaurants. The motel is a block away from Channel Drive which is the road that is parallel with the water through Point.

Get our free mobile app

Currently, this motel is only open full-time for 4 months during the year, according to the patch.com. It's an adorable little motel, definitely a Jersey Shore motel, with a pool, that's a bonus. Click here for more information on Pt. Pleasant Beaches, Broadway Court Motel for sale. Click here for pictures, the layout of the motel, and the pool.

google maps
loading...

And according to the patch.com, just last year, the Broadway Court Motel got approved for a 4-lot subdivision.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Filed Under: broadway court motel, Jersey Shore, motel, Ocean County, pt. pleasant beach motel for sale, pt. pleasant motel
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3