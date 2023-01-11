How Cool? You Could Own a Motel in Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ

Ever dream of owning a motel at the beach, here's your chance.

Yes, it's a bit pricey and you are probably saying, "Sue, I would love to, but it's way too much money." Here's all the information on owning this little piece of heaven.

It's located at 304 Broadway in Pt. Pleasant Beach. It's a 19-unit motel with 13 motel rooms that are standard rooms, one room with two baths and two bedrooms, and 5 efficiency apartments, according to realestate.patch.com. The asking price is $2,750,000.

I have a friend that always wanted to own a motel at the beach. This could be perfect for her. It's an awesome location. Pt. Pleasant Beach is absolutely gorgeous. Broadway Court Motel is located on Broadway, close to the Manasquan River.

Along the River, there is so much to do from taking a beautiful walk, to eating at one of Pt. Pleasant's delicious seafood restaurants. The motel is a block away from Channel Drive which is the road that is parallel with the water through Point.

Currently, this motel is only open full-time for 4 months during the year, according to the patch.com. It's an adorable little motel, definitely a Jersey Shore motel, with a pool, that's a bonus. Click here for more information on Pt. Pleasant Beaches, Broadway Court Motel for sale. Click here for pictures, the layout of the motel, and the pool.

And according to the patch.com, just last year, the Broadway Court Motel got approved for a 4-lot subdivision.