How is this Absurdly Tacky New Jersey Home on the Market for $14 Million?
When we take tours of New Jersey homes, they are usually huge mansions, sprawling acres of real estate, and houses that leave you dreaming.
This time we take a look at a wildly wacky home with a hefty price tag of $14 million.
At first glance, this house looks pretty modest.
The lot is 0.29 acres, so not exactly spacious.
Oh, by the way, the property taxes are $40,116 a year. Yikes!
The listing says:
This home is a rare find given its luxurious and private location. This majestic 5,786 sq ft home is a 3-story colonial built-in 1928 boasting three levels of living. Includes 5 bedrooms & 7 bathrooms, featuring a stunning master suite on the top floor. A bonus includes a charming 1.5 story carriage house above a 2-car extended garage featuring a bathroom, gas fireplace, and large deck.
Ok, well I guess we all have different definitions of "luxurious."
You'll see what I'm talking about in a few.
Now, there is that "charming" carriage house and extended garage. But is that enough to take this property up to $14 mil?
Good or bad interior design is subjective, right? We all have different tastes and styles.
I think we will all be able to agree that this home is, well, different.
I've done a lot of these real estate tours, and this is honestly one of the over-the-top houses I've ever seen.
I don't want to come across as insulting. This home is fun and the owner who decorated definitely is unique and one-of-a-kind.
Are you ready?
How is this Tacky New Jersey Home on the Market for $14 Million?
This unusual home is also in Sea Girt.
GO INSIDE SEA GIRT'S $10 MILLION BEACHFRONT GLASS MANSION