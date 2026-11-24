I remember this happened several years ago: Somebody was caught on camera throwing a dog over the fence at the office of the Humane Society on Atlantic Country.

Well, it's happened again - this time it's two people throwing cats over the fence.

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This is Not the Acceptable Way to Drop Off Animals at the Humane Society

What's wrong with people?

Representatives of the Humane Society of Atlantic County have shared a video of two people caught on camera throwing cats over the fence at the Humane Society's location on Absecon Boulevard in Atlantic City.

The two can be seen walking up, and they throwing the cats over the fence.

If the pair think they were doing the cats a favor, they were not. This is not the way to surrender animals to an animal shelter.

The Humane Society is hoping to get the names of the two people, so that can be passed along to the Atlantic City Police Department.

The Proper Way to Surrender an Animal

According to the Society's website, properly surrendering an animal requires a little more effort than simply abandoning animals over a fence at the shelter.

If you can no longer car for a pet, you should reach out to the shelter to discuss options.

A surrender application must be filled out - and that can only be done by appointment. More information can be found here.

In the future, please do the right thing!

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