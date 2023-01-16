‘Hundreds of images and videos’ — NJ Man Indicted on Child Porn Charges

A federal grand jury has indicted a man from Morris County for allegedly possessing and distributing images of child sexual abuse.

52-year-old Anselmo Girimonte of Wharton is facing one count of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger says Girimonte was arrested on March 4th, 2022, and consented to detention. He will be arraigned at a date to be determined.

According to court documents,

From Dec. 27, 2021, through Jan. 17, 2022, Girimonte distributed material containing images and video files of child sexual abuse, via a publicly available online peer-to-peer (P2P) file-sharing network of linked computers.

Law enforcement officers conducted undercover online sessions to access the P2P program and during these sessions a user shared multiple video files of pre-pubescent children being sexually abused by adults from an internet address traced to Girimonte’s residence.

On March 2, 2022, law enforcement officers lawfully obtained a cell phone from Girimonte’s residence that contained hundreds of images and videos of child pornography, including images of prepubescent children being sexually abused.

The count of possession of child pornography carries up to two decades in prison and a $250,000 fine. The count of distribution of child pornography carries five to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Sellinger credited special agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, the Rockaway Township Police Department, and the United States Postal Inspection Service for their assistance with this investigation.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

