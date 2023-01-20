Hunter ‘mistakenly’ kills NJ rescue dog that was next to owner

An Alaskan Malamute mix dog — adopted through a New Jersey rescue group — was shot and killed by a Pennsylvania hunter who said they thought it was a coyote.

The pet named “Hunter” was walking in an orange harness alongside its owner and another family dog on a marked trail in Pennsylvania, according to Michael Hodanish, President of Howling Woods Farm in Ocean County.

The Heller family has called for the deer hunter who shot their pet on Jan. 7 to lose his license or at a minimum, be required to undergo “additional training.”

So far, the Pennsylvania Game Commission declined any action, saying there were no “law violations,” according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

'Hunter,' a Malamute mix, was adopted in NJ by a PA family (Courtesy Jennifer Heller) 'Hunter,' a Malamute mix, was adopted in NJ by a PA family. Seen here in October 2022 (Courtesy Jennifer Heller)

Family visited NJ before bringing wolfdog home with them

The farm in Jackson is a rescue for wolfdogs and “Northern breeds” such as Siberian husky and Alaskan malamute, Hodanish said.

The Hellers had visited the NJ facility a few times, according to the same Inquirer report, before taking Hunter home with them to Berks County, PA.

The tragic shooting happened on trails overseen by the Reading Area Water Authority.

“I suspect the Pennsylvania Game Commission Standard for issuing hunting licenses is questionable if they do not seek remedy for a licensee who shoots and kills a house dog, especially one that is walking along a human path with a bright orange harness next to his home companion dog,” Hodanish said in a response to New Jersey 101.5.

A request to the state Department of Environmental Protection about what existing hunting regulations in New Jersey might apply to such a harrowing situation was not immediately answered on Thursday.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

