Townsquare Media Atlantic City wants to make sure people in our area who may be struggling this holiday season have a free turkey this Thanksgiving.

Once again this year, we are putting into effect our Feed a Family effort. We will be handing out free turkeys.

Get our free mobile app

There is a form to sign up below. The turkeys will need to be picked up on Tuesday, November 22nd during one of the designated time periods. The turkeys must be picked up in person outside our studios at 950 Tilton Road in Northfield, New Jersey.

We need to say this: this is not a contest. We sincerely ask that if you don't need a turkey, please don't sign up.

The signups will be first come, first served. Make sure to choose the time that you're picking up the turkey. We cannot hold any turkeys past your chosen pickup time.

Please, one turkey per family.

On behalf of Townsquare Media Atlantic City and our group of radio stations, thank you, and Happy Thanksgiving!

The signups will take place right here, beginning Wednesday at 9 am.

LOOK: See what Christmas was like the year you were born