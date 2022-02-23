The Jersey Shore is literally like one big attraction, and we're proud of that. So, when one of our attractions gets put in a big spotlight, we absolutely love it.

And there is already great news for this year. The national website Love Exploring has put out its list of the top attractions to visit across America in 2022, and one place in the Garden State has made this exclusive list.

This attraction is not the one that probably first came to your mind when you heard the topic. But it is such an important historical place that we should all visit and learn about.

The amazing attraction that was chosen is the Harriet Tubman Museum in Cape May. This is a wonderful place to visit to learn her incredible story.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

If you want to get more information on the Harriet Tubman Museum, all you have to do is visit the museum's website.

According to their site, "Harriet Tubman lived in Cape May in the early 1850s, working to help fund her missions to guide enslaved people to freedom."

Keep in mind that weekend hours are limited to the weekends And please bring a mask. They are required, according to the website.

So, please visit this incredible attraction and support the Harriet Tubman Museum.

And by the way, make sure you visit all the great attractions in our area and our state. Support all these local establishments.

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born