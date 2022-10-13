One of my favorite dishes, especially in the colder months, is chili. I love a good bowl of chili and a crock pot of chili on a Sunday with the Giants is the best! I do like spicy chili and yes lot's of beans! I can do meat or meatless when it comes to chili and chi8li-mac is a nice change of pace too.

For the record, I love two sides with my chili. First I would want cornbread, nothing goes better with hot and spicy chili than cornbread. If not cornbread I really like saltines with my chili, simple but tasty.

I am talking chili in this article because the annual JBJ Soul Kitchen Chili Cook-Off is coming up. It's a fun and delicious event that also helps our community. According to JBJ Soul Kitchen "Are you looking for a fun family fall event this October? Join Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation’s JBJ Soul Kitchen at 1769 Hooper Ave, Toms River, for their 7th Annual Chili Cook-Off on Sunday, October 16th from 1PM-4:00PM. Come by and support your local first responders. A portion of the admission fee of $20 will be donated to the winning contestant. The remaining proceeds support JBJ Soul Kitchen in their work to address hunger. There will be food and fun for the entire family! For more information, please visit jbjsoulkitchen.org. We hope to see you there!"

Contact our friends at the JBJ Soul Kitchen for details on the contest and tickets.

