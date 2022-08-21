Jason Aldean Celebrates Daughter Kendyl’s 15th Birthday: ‘So Proud of You’

Jason Aldean's family was busy celebrating a birthday over the weekend: His daughter Kendyl turned 15 years old on Saturday (Aug. 20), and the singer shared a post reflecting on the occasion on social media.

"Happy birthday to the sweetest, kindest, coolest kid I know. Hard to believe you are 15 today," he wrote, alongside a recent picture of Kendyl posing with her dad and Aldean's wife, Brittany. "I'm so proud of you and the person you have become."

Get our free mobile app

However, there is one thing about Kendyl getting older that her superstar dad isn't ready for, he continued. "I'm not excited to start letting you drive me around. Lawd help us all," he joked in his post.

Kendyl is one of two daughters that Aldean shares with his first wife, Jessica Ussery. Aldean and Ussery are also parents to 19-year-old Keely; the couple divorced in 2013. Aldean married Brittany in 2015, and has since welcomed two more children -- four-year-old son Memphis and three-year-old daughter Navy -- into their family.

attachment-Kendyl1 loading...

According to Brittany's Instagram stories, the Aldean's threw a lavish, sleepover-inspired birthday party to celebrate Kendyl's 15th birthday. One slide shows a room full of bunk beds dressed up for a party, complete with black, pink and white balloons as well as gift bags by the foots of the beds. Snacks and drinks are also laid out on the island table nearby.

attachment-Kendyl2 loading...

It seems that the younger children also got in on the fun: In another Instagram Stories slide, Brittany shows her daughter Navy riding a mechanical bull, hand waving in the air like a pro.

See Pictures of Jason Aldean in Concert