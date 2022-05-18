Jason Aldean’s Son, Memphis, Takes a Spill — Resulting in a Trip to the ER

Jason Aldean's return to Florida living is off to a bumpy start. Shortly after moving into the family's new beach house, the singer's -year-old son, Memphis, experienced his first trip to the emergency room.

"Lil Man had his first trip to the ER today," Aldean shares with fans via Instagram Stories, with a photo of Mems in a hospital bed. "Needed 2 stitches and took it like a champ. Back home and rockin."

Aldean's wife, Brittany, offered up more details about the incident on her page, with a boomerang of Memphis giving her a thumbs up while lying in his hospital bed. Apparently, the little boy required stitches on his chin after falling at the pool.

"Thankful for such great nurses and one awesome doc," she writes. "He is doing great ... mama's heart, not so much."

It's likely the accident happened a the Aldean's new Florida residence. The couple recently purchased a beach house, and one of the amenities is a gorgeous pool that overlooks the ocean. Brittany has been documenting their first extended stay in their new home, saying they are "officially Florida residents again."

She also shared a video of Aldean retrieving her lost hat from the side of the road. While cruising through paradise with the windows down, Brittany apparently lost her leopard print bucket hat after it blew off of her head. Like a true Southern gentleman, Jason insisted on pulling over to get it.

The Aldeans are soaking up some relaxing family time before the "Trouble With a Heartbreak" singer hits the road. The Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour launches on July 15, stopping in 34 cities before wrapping up on Oct. 29. Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver are joining Aldean on the trek.