Rising country singer Jay Allen is officially a contestant on The Voice this season, after scoring chair turns from Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani for his Blind Audition performance of Cody Johnson's "'Til You Can't."

After Allen's smooth, soaring performance, Shelton praised him for his emphasis on vocal storytelling. "The delivery of that lyric, it's such a conversational song," the star coach mused. "In order to stay on pitch and get through the lyrics, and then hit those powerful moments, man, that's tough. And you sounded great doing it. I loved your approach."

He also cracked a joke about Allen's heavily tattooed appearance, saying "I didn't expect to turn around and see a UFC fighter singing, but that's even cooler, man," Shelton added.

Allen's traditional country-leaning performance seemed like it would be a natural fit for Team Shelton, but Stefani made her case, too.

"I know music. I've toured the world. I know how to do this show. And it's kind of a two for one, because I'll just ask him if I have questions, so it's fine," she pointed out.

"You wish," Shelton interjected.

Allen, who has been based in Nashville for about 10 years, is best known for his song "Blank Stares," which he wrote about his mother's early-onset Alzheimer's diagnosis. That original song was a viral hit for him in 2018. When asked why he selected "'Til You Can't" as his audition song, the singer said that his mom's illness, and eventually, her death, gave him a special connection to "'Til You Can't"'s message of holding to family and friends while they're still here.

Per coaches' request, Allen performed a snipped of "Blank Stares" on the Voice's audition stage.

"I'm just so impressed by you and the way you've used music to tell your story, coach John Legend said. "I think it's so powerful, and we're so fortunate to have you on the show."

At the end of the clip, it was time for Allen to choose whether he wants to join Team Blake or Team Gwen for this season of The Voice — and he shocked everyone by choosing Stefani's team. Allen's Blind Audition was part of the season premiere of The Voice, which aired on NBC on Monday night (Sept. 19.)