Junkyard Fire Closes Rt. 50 in Hamilton Township

A fire Thursday night at American Recycling on Rt. 50 in the South Egg Harbor section of Galloway Township caused the temporary closure of Rt 50 in both directions in the area.

The fire started at about 8 pm Thursday, according to reports from the Hammonton Fire Company.

Numerous local fire and rescue companies posted on Facebook that they were responding to the junkyard fire, including Hammonton, Egg Harbor City, Laureldale , Mays Landing, Bargaintown, South Egg Harbor, Weymouth, Hamilton EMS, and West Tuckerton from Ocean County were among the fire companies on the scene.

Early Friday morning, police were still advising motorists to avoid the area of Rt 50 between the Atlantic City Expressway and the Atlantic County 4-H Fairgrounds.

Rt. 50 was closed in both directions in the area of the fire until after 5 am Friday. The road has reopened but you should expect some delays in the area.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.

