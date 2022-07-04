In the eyes of his oldest daughter, Kingsley, Kane Brown is a comedic genius. In a recent video posted to TikTok, the father of two has his oldest daughter belly laughing over a sink.

The concept is simple — the water goes on and off at the turn of a handle. However, it's Brown's overdramatic reaction that has his daughter laughing to the point of tears. The country singer is blown away by his daughter's water skills.

"What's this do?" he asks. As she turns the lever and lets the water flow, Brown lets out an audible gasp, with a massively surprised look on his face. Here come the giggles.

Get our free mobile app

Kingsley continues to turn each handle on and off while looking at the camera. Brown keeps up his over-the-top antics with every turn, and she responds with guttural laughter.

At one point he asks her to turn off the water so he can examine the faucet. For a moment, Kingsley lets her father take a look, but it's not long before she seizes her opportunity to soak him.

The country singer then takes things to the next level by sipping the water and spitting it back into the sink. Kingsley comes undone at this sight, and the belly laughs turn into long heavy breaths.

"Stop it," she demands as the video comes to an end.

Brown and his wife Katelyn share two daughters: Kingsley, 2, and Kodi, who is 6 months old.

The "Like I Love Country Music" singer is soaking up time at home with his family before embarking on his Drunk or Dreaming Tour, which begins Sep. 17. He'll trek across several countries including Australia, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Sweden, the U.K. and more.