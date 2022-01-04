Kane Brown's wife, Katelyn, has revealed how she told her burgeoning superstar husband that she was pregnant with their second child. In a sweet video that she shared online, she showed fans the actual moment that she gave him the joyous news.

Katelyn turned to Instagram on Tuesday (Jan. 4) to post the video below, which begins with her holding a positive pregnancy test in front of her camera. Viewers can see her famous husband asleep in bed in the background, and she makes her way over, trying to roust him by gently calling out, "Hey babe ... hey babe."

Once he's finally awake, she simply shows him the positive test in lieu of words, and a smile spreads across Brown's face as he realizes what he's looking at.

See the touching personal moment in the clip below:

The Browns delivered a New Year's Eve stunner to his fans when they revealed the surprise arrival of their second daughter, Kodi Jane, who was born on Dec. 30. She joins the couple's first daughter, 2-year-old Kingsley, and while the couple made the decision to keep the pregnancy private the second time around, they've since posted maternity photos online, as well as an explanation from Katelyn as to their reasoning behind hiding her second pregnancy.

"These past 9 months have been so sacred and special to me," she wrote on Instagram to accompany a black-and-white maternity photo. "Choosing to keep my pregnancy quiet was the best decision I've ever made. Soaking in special moments with my daughter and husband without the influence of social media and outside world made this time that much more intimate and unforgettable."

While Brown got to spend almost the entire first year of Kingsley's life at home with his wife and baby girl due to the pandemic downtime, he spent part of 2021 on the road on his Blessed & Free Tour. That roadshow launched in October of 2021, and it continues in 2022, resuming on Jan. 6 with a date in Indianapolis, Ind. The tour runs through Feb. 4, when it wraps with a show in Las Vegas.