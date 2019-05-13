Keith Urban has a been a country music star for decades now. But although his is a household name in the country world, there are likely some interesting facts that even his most die-hard fans don't know.

Of course, fans know the obvious -- Urban is married to Nicole Kidman and hails from Australia -- but those tidbits that they might not know are way more interesting. It might surprise you to know, for example, that despite being a champion of education, the singer never graduated from high school. Another lesser-known fact about the country megastar? Before he struck it big on his own, Urban was a road guitarist for some pretty impressive country acts -- including Alan Jackson!

Want to know more about the not-so-well-known parts of Urban's life (including how fried pimento cheese sandwiches and bowling play into it)? Read on ...

