Marriage isn't always easy — especially in the public eye. However, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have found a way to make it work for 15 years. Despite demanding schedules and extended periods apart, the two manage to make it look effortless.

“It’s two people, just trying to figure out how to make it work like any couple’s trying to figure out how to make it work,” Urban tells 103.7 KSON in San Diego. “We’ve all got our circumstances and challenges; whatever they are, we just figure it out a day at a time."

Oftentimes, couples in long marriages are asked what their secret is. How do they keep their bond alive? For Urban, there's no easy answer because every marriage is different.

"Everybody figures out what works for them. We’ve figured out what works for us," he shares. "And that’s why when people ask me for advice, I don’t have any, because you’ve got to work out what works for you two, not for anybody else."

Perhaps finding your soulmate is what makes the difference. Recently on Reba McEntire's Living & Learning podcast, Urban was asked about his greatest achievement. He responded with, "Marrying the right person (is) massive."

Urban and Kidman will put their love on full display at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday (March 27). The country artist will escort his wife, who is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos.

Up next, the "Wild Hearts" singer will perform at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, and at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace for his Las Vegas residency. Urban will also be on the road from June 17 through Nov. 5 for his Speed of Now Tour.