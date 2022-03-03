Keith Urban has released a new song, and it's a very progressive pop-country track that's perfect for summer.

Urban dropped a new song titled "Nightfalls" on Thursday morning (March 31), and the song is a very progressive, up-tempo love song that celebrates everything we've still got left after going through hard times. "Nightfalls" encourages everyone to cut loose while they can.

"We got lights, we got beer / We got everybody here / Take my hand, spin me round / All I wanna know right now is are you / Livin’ it / Feelin’ it comin’ alive / I can’t stop / Singin’ it / Bringin’ it / Leavin’ it all behind us / You and me / Are gonna be / Lovin’ each other / When the night falls," Urban sings in the chorus.

The track feature an insistent, driving beat, heavy layers of keyboards and a joyous feel that seems likely to find its way into Urban's summer shows. The song leans heavily on synths and very little on Urban's signature guitar playing, and the chorus is instantly catchy, making it an ideal summer concert song.

The new song arrives just two days after Urban turned to social media to post a two-part video tease letting fans know that new music was coming. It's not clear if "Nightfalls" is from a new full-length project that Urban might be announcing soon.

Urban has been keeping busy with his Keith Urban Live — Las Vegas residency, with dates running through April 2 on the current run. He will head to the U.K. for a string of shows in late April and May before picking his residency back up for three dates at the end of May. Urban will also embark on his lengthy headlining The Speed of Now Tour over the Summer of 2022, with more than 50 shows scheduled from June through November.