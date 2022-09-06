Kevin Costner stars in arguably the biggest show on television right now, Yellowstone. As fans ready themselves for the fifth installment of the series, don't count the actor's younger kids among the viewers — that is, if Costner has his way.

"It's too naughty for them to see and they probably do figure out how to see it," he shares with Extra, "But it’s got some nasty little bits that are good fun for everybody else."

Costner plays John Dutton, the patriarch of the Dutton family and owner of the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. The series features adult content and doesn't shy away from violence, either. Both themes are expected in the upcoming Season 5, with Costner noting that his character specifically may be forced into a new "level of violence" in order to protect his land.

This is why he's not ready for his kids — whom he shares with wife Christine Baumgartner — to watch. However, he understands that he won't be able to keep them from his acting catalog forever. Many of his projects feature similar dark themes that his kids will likely watch one day, if they haven't found a way to do it already.

"Listen, a lot of my movies have some of those themes, so they’re going to find them in the course of their life," he says, before confessing, "I hope they find Fandango. I hope they figure out what I’ve been doing with my life."

Costner has seven children: He and Baumgartner share Cayden, 15, Hayes, 13, and Grace, 12. He also has three kids with first wife, Cindy Silva: Annie, 38, Lily 35 and Joe, 34. And finally there's Liam, 26, whom he shares with his former girlfriend Bridget Rooney.

Yellowstone is set to return for Season 5 on Nov. 13 on Paramount Network. The new season will feature two seven-episode halves. Fans can catch up or re-watch any of the previous seasons via streaming on Peacock.

As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rule podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.