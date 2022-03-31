Lawyer: Man Charged With Somers Point Arson Has Mental Issues

One of the two people accused of setting an occupied home on fire in Somers Point has been released from jail after his lawyer argued that the man was having mental issues at the time.

Breaking AC reports that DeShaun Howard, 21, of Somers Point was released and ordered to seek psychiatric help within two days of release.

Faith Tompkins, 18, the other person arrested for setting the fire to the home on the 100 block of West Dawes Avenue is still in jail.

Police say the pair set the blaze at about 4 am on March 23, although it's not clear why they did it or if they had any connection with the occupants of the home. Everyone inside the home escaped without injury, according to Somers Point Police.

Tompkins is accused of driving Howard to get the gasoline used and bringing him to the home.

Breaking AC says the pair were caught on camera when they committed the arson, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Tuesday, Howard's attorney, Durann Neil said that his client was "undergoing severe mental health issues at the time. He clearly was undergoing psychosis. He thought people were working with the government to kill him."

Neil pointed out that Howard did not have a previous criminal record.

