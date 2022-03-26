Life in Prison? Man Who Traveled to NJ Convicted of Child Sex Crimes

Authorities say a man from a small town in Indiana has been convicted on multiple child-related sex charges and now, potentially, faces life in prison.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 45-year-old Randal Wise of Lebanon, IN, was convicted of attempted online enticement of a minor, transportation of child pornography, possession of child pornography, and attempted transfer of obscenity to a minor following a three-day trial.

According to court documents,

On Oct. 24, 2019, Wise traveled into New Jersey, approached an individual he believed was a 14-year-old boy on an internet dating application, and started a sexual dialogue. The individual was actually an undercover officer posing as a minor. Wise sent the undercover officer multiple photographs of his genitalia and requested similar photographs from him.

Sellinger's office says the next day, Wise approached another person that he believed was a minor boy on the same app, but, again, he was actually talking to a second undercover officer.

Wise engaged the second undercover officer in a highly sexual dialogue over the ensuing 24-hour period, sending sexually explicit photographs, questioning the second undercover officer about his sexual preferences and interests, and inviting the individual to his hotel for sex.

On October 26th, 2019, Wise traveled to the second undercover officer’s location to engage in sexual activity with a minor and he was arrested.

Law enforcement seized Wise’s phone and, "multiple items of child pornography embedded in a sexually graphic conversation" were found.

Wise faces, potentially, life in prison on the attempted online enticement of a minor charge. Because of a prior conviction, the transportation of child pornography charge carries 15 to 40 years behind bars, 10 to 20 years in prison for the possession of child pornography charge, and a decade in prison for the attempted transfer of obscenity to a minor count.

All of the counts carry a maximum $250,000 fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 22nd.

