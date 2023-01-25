Longtime 6 ABC Action News Sports Guy Takes a New Job

A longtime member of the Action News team is leaving town. Former 6abc Action News sports reporter Jeff Skversky has moved to CBS News Detroit, where he begins this week as a main news anchor.

Skversky posted on Instagram Monday that he will be the co-anchor of the 5 pm, 6 pm & 11 pm news and the station's streaming shows.

Skversky left Actions News in September 2022, after 13 years with the station, posting this message on Twitter.

My time at Channel 6 has come to an end after 13 years, as you’ve probably noticed by now. It was always my dream to be a sportscaster in my hometown of Philadelphia & cover the teams I grew up rooting for. While it’s hard to say goodbye, happy to share my next career move soon

At the time, a source told Philadephia sports site Crossing Broad that Skversky has been downsized from 6 ABC.

“…what happened is Disney downsized across the O&O’s, and we (Action News) went from three sports reporters to two. So it’s just Jamie and Ducis now. Apparently, they were thinking about bringing back some of the laid off people in different roles, so that’s probably why Jeff never made an announcement and probably why he still has 6ABC written in all of his bios.”

Jeff Skversky is a suburban Philly native and Temple University grad who got his start on the old WMGM TV-40 in South Jersey back in the day.

