Recently while I was traveling along Route 72 in Manahawkin, I spotted a new project being built and before I had to ask “hmmm what is this?” the question was kindly answered for us, right?

Get our free mobile app

As I drove by what I believe was a former Texaco gas station many moons ago, I saw the construction and I spotted the big sign hopefully explaining what this site is to become before Summer of 2022.

Listen to Shawn Michaels mornings on 92.7 WOBM and download our free 92.7 WOBM app

Shawn Michaels Shawn Michaels loading...

Looking at the building you can immediately see that Original Rich’s Ice Cream is soon to set up shop on Route 72 in Manahawkin, bringing a new Ice Cream option to Southern Ocean County.

According to their website … Rich and June Gutwein, in 1955, opened one of Ocean County’s first “carvel stores” in Toms River which was located on RT 37 east and King Street. A decade later they invented their famous “Richie bar” which they eventually changed to “Rich’s Ice Cream” and the rest is history. Whenever we ask YOU who is your favorite Ice Cream in Ocean County, many of you will answer “Rich’s” so it’s no surprise they are continuing to expand.

Shawn Michaels Shawn Michaels loading...

Rich’s Ice Cream currently has locations in Toms River on Rt. 37 and in Forked River along Route 9 and now it looks like you can add Route 72 in Manahawkin. This will place Rich’s throughout a good portion of Ocean County. So what is your favorite flavor when it comes to the Original Rich’s Ice Cream flavors? Place your delicious comments below

While we are talking food, this is very interesting remember the cafeteria lunches in school check this out