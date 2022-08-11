Be prepared to get hungry.

New Jersey is known for its outstanding Italian food, and this new restaurant opening soon in Toms River seems like it'll live up to our state's reputation.

Earlier in November, we told you about a new restaurant called L'Osteria coming to Toms River. It looks like the opening day is coming soon!

Coming soon sign hanging isolated on white wall relif loading...

Rumblings about the restaurant opening soon were heard in local Facebook Groups such as Toms River Neighborhood Eats and Toms River & Neighbors Community Forum, but no exact date has been announced. But, there was a post that the restaurant was hiring for all positions, which means the opening date can't be too far away.

According to L'Osteria's site, it will be an Authentic Modern Italian Restaurant, with a menu honoring each of Italy's regions.

Where will L'Osteria be located in Toms River?

You'll be able to dine at L'Osteria at 1922 Hooper Ave. The restaurant will be in The Shoppes at Hooper; the same shopping center as the Super Buy Rite, Tacoholics, and more. The sign for L'Osteria has been installed since the Google Map image was taken. More progress pointing to an opening day!

I'm obsessed with Italian food and am always looking to try new places. Each chef brings a little something different to their menus. I'm sure L'Osteria will be no different. It's also nice welcoming another small business to the neighborhood.

Here's hoping we have more information on when exactly L'Osteria will be opening soon. But in the meantime, our mouths will be watering just waiting!

15 Beloved New Jersey Italian Restaurants Too Delectable Not to Try