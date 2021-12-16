It's a boy! Luke Bryan's family is growing as his niece, Jordan Eudy, and her husband Clint are having a baby. On Tuesday (Dec. 14), the mother-to-be posted to social media about her recent gender reveal.

Get our free mobile app

In the first video, followers can see the couple standing on either side of a giant gold balloon. As the person behind the camera starts the countdown, they raise their pins, anxious to find out if their baby will be a boy or a girl. Finally, they pop the balloon, and they are met with blue confetti and roaring cheers from the onlookers.

According to the caption, their bundle of joy is expected to arrive in July of 2022.

The rest of the carousel features a photo of the happy parents from a different angle as well as a snap of a delicious-looking cake. A piece has been cut to reveal blue buttercream sandwiched between what appears to be a decadent white cake. The gold cake topper reads, "Oh baby."

The couple have been showered with love in the comments, with Bryan's wife, Caroline, commenting, "I'm still emotional," and his mother, LeClaire, adding, "His Great Grandma is going shopping tomorrow. What a blessing for Jordan and Clint much love." Even Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany, chimed in, writing, "Ahhhh!!! Congratulations."

Clint and Jordan announced their engagement in December of 2020 and tied the knot earlier in 2021, on Sept. 5 in Tennessee. The bride was escorted down the aisle by her uncle, Bryan, but was also given away at the altar by her brother, Til. This is Clint and Jordan's first child together.

Jordan is the oldest of three children born to Bryan's older sister, Kelly, and her husband, Ben. The Bryans stepped in to care for their children after both Ben and Kelly Cheshire died within a seven-year span of each other. Kelly died in 2007 due to unknown causes, while Ben died in 2014 from a reported heart attack. Jordan was 20 at the time, while her siblings Kris and Til, were 16 and 13, respectively.