Luke Bryan's songs are honest, easy-to-digest observations of life and love, with heaping doses of the Entertainer of the Year's boyish personality added for extra flavor. He's an absolute original, capable of turning a goofy story into one we all can't wait to hear again and tell our friends.

Now six albums into a career that shows no signs of slowing down, Bryan has more than enough singles and memorable deep cuts to compile a Top 10 list. Sales and chart data were used to arrange many of these songs, but fan and staff opinions were also heavily considered.