We're not sure if it was for a classic reason, like he was playing hide-and-seek, or if it for a more modern reason, like he was trying to get good Wi-Fi.

Whatever the reason, a kid got stuck in a washing machine over the weekend in South Jersey. We mean really stuck!

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A Rescue For the Ages in Lumberton, New Jersey

Fire officials say a child got so stuck inside a washing machine, they had to take the machine outside to give them room to figure out how to get the kid out.

The drama played out last Saturday in Lumberton, where the Westampton Fire Department and the Lumberton Fire Company worked to free the child.

According to Westampton Emergency Services, "they were able to gently maneuver and free the child without having to dismantle the appliance."

The very good news is that the child was not harmed, and no one was injured in the rescue.

There are a lot of unknown here. What we don't know is whether the child is a boy or girl. We also don't know the age of the child. Emergency Services has not identified the family - and they haven't said how the accident occurred.

Again, the good news: everyone is OK.

So, what's the going punishment for a kid who gets stuck in a washing machine - so much so that you have to call 911?

SOURCE: Westampton Emergency Services

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