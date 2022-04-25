Maddie & Tae Reschedule All Song No Static Tour: ‘We’ve Been Waiting So Long’

Maddie & Tae are finally heading out on the road for their headlining CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static. The pair confirmed their rescheduled trek on Twitter, adding, "We've been waiting so long to say this."

The All Song No Static Tour was originally scheduled for early 2022, but the duo had to postpone those shows after band mate Taylor Kerr — who was pregnant at the time — was hospitalized. She wound up remaining in the hospital for the duration of her pregnancy, later explaining that she'd checked in after her routine 24-week checkup revealed that she was at risk of going into premature labor.

Kerr's baby girl, Leighton Grace, wound up being born very early, but was otherwise healthy. After a 53-day stay in a neonatal intensive care unity (NICU), the singer and her husband, Josh Kerr, were finally able to take their daughter home.

During Kerr's time in the hospital, the duo's career continued to thrive: Their newest album, Through the Madness Vol. 1, came out, and the pair also won Duo/Group Video of the Year at the 2022 CMT Awards for their single, "Woman You Got." Band mate Maddie Font accepted the trophy for both of them, as Kerr was home with her newborn baby at the time, and gave an emotional speech that touched on all the personal ups and downs they'd been through in the months leading up to the show.

Now, Maddie & Tae are continuing their hot streak with a month-long string of tour dates that begin in mid-September. Joining them on the road will be opening acts Abbey Cone and Sacha, who hail from the CMT Next Women of Country class of 2020 and 2022, respectively. Tickets for all stops are on sale now.

Maddie & Tae's CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static 2022 Dates:

Sept 15 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Tower Theatre*~

Sept 16 -- Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues*~

Sept 17 -- Houston, Texas @ House of Blues*~

Sept 21 -- Boston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall*~

Sept 22 -- New York, N.Y. @ The Gramercy Theatre*~

Sept 23 -- Warrendale, Pa. @ Jergel’s Rhythm Grille*~

Sept 24 -- Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage*~

Sept 28 -- San Diego, Calif. @ Moonshine Beach*~

Sept 29 -- West Hollywood, Calif. @ The Roxy*~

Sept 30 -- San Jose, Calif. @ Club Rodeo Rio*~

Oct 1 -- Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post*~

Oct 5 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl*~

Oct 6 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre*~

Oct 7 -- Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall*~

Oct 13 -- Bloomington, Ill. @ The Castle Theater~

Oct 14 -- Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone~

Oct 15 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Elevation at The Intersection~