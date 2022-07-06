Officials in Vineland have identified the man who was struck and killed by a car in the city on the night of the 4th of July.

The Vineland Police Department says their officers were dispatched to the area of Fourth Street and Chestnut Avenue around 9:52 Monday night for the report of a person who had been hit by a vehicle.

They say,

The initial investigation revealed that Vineland resident George Goldsboro Jr (56 year[s] old) was traveling east on Chestnut Avenue in a 2020 Toyota Corolla when his vehicle collided with a male pedestrian in the roadway.

Due to injuries from the crash, the pedestrian, now identified as 48-year-old Emilio Martinez-Agustin of Vineland, died at the scene. His family has been notified.

Police say their investigation continues and no charges have been filed.

Four pedestrians died in South Jersey in a span of four days

Tragically, the death of Martinez-Agustin was one of four fatal accidents involving pedestrians in South Jersey in a span of four days.

Just minutes after that accident in Vineland, NJ.com reported that a pedestrian was killed on the Black Horse Pike in Folsom.

That crash, per the New Jersey State Police, happened around 10:15 Monday night when a vehicle that was headed eastbound hit 60-year-old Robert McClernan of Mays Landing as he entered the highway. Police say McClernan died of his injuries; the driver remained at the scene.

Fatal pedestrian crash in Atlantic City last Friday night

Cops in Atlantic City continue to look into a fatal crash that involved a pedestrian late last Friday night along Pacific Avenue.

Teen killed while walking in Williamstown last Friday morning

An 18-year-old died after being hit by a car while walking along a road in Williamstown, Monroe Township, last Friday morning. Police say the teen was walking northbound on Winslow Road around 9 AM when he was hit from behind by an SUV being driven by a 36-year-old Williamstown man. The driver stayed at the scene and no charges were filed.

