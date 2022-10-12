Published reports say a man was fatally shot by police in Cherry Hill Tuesday afternoon.

According to NJ.com, the shooting happened at around 2 PM near the 3000 block of Chapel Avenue West.

Authorities have not identified the man who died nor have they released any details.

"This investigation is being conducted by the Integrity Bureau within the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability," a statement read in part that was obtained by WTXF-TV.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.