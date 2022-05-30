Authorities in Ocean County say a man was struck by a marked Toms River Township police vehicle late Sunday night.

The accident, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer, happened around 10 PM in the area of Fischer Boulevard and Adams Avenue in Toms River.

According to Billhimer's office, 42-year-old William Carberry of Toms River was attempting to cross Fischer Boulevard when he was hit by a police vehicle that was traveling northbound on Fischer Boulevard.

Fischer Blvd at Adams Ave in Toms River NJ - Photo: Google Maps Fischer Blvd at Adams Ave in Toms River NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Carberry was first taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River but then flown to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment. As of Monday morning, he was listed in stable condition.

"Initial evidence indicates that Mr. Carberry was wearing dark clothing, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and was crossing outside the designated crosswalk at the time he was struck," Billhimer said in a press release.

The accident remains under investigation.

