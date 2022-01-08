A Pleasantville man has pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in connection to the killing of a woman in Atlantic City in April, 2018.

Mark Huff - Photo: ACPO

Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill says the State will recommend 58-year-old Mark Huff spend 25 years behind bars, when he is sentenced, for killing 56-year-old Vernell K. Vance.

On the night of April 14, 2018, the Atlantic City Police Department received a 9-1-1 call about a body that had been found behind 21 S. Tennessee Avenue. Police arrived and found Vance, who was dead, and had, "suffered significant blunt force head trauma." Huff was arrested in Pleasantville two days later.

Huff remains held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility. His sentencing is scheduled for February 10th.

