Martina McBride Plans Her 12th Annual Joy of Christmas Tour

It's an annual holiday tradition, and in 2022, Martina McBride will once again head out on her Joy of Christmas Tour.

The singer officially announced the news this week, putting 12 dates on the books between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

"This is the 12th year of doing the Joy of Christmas Tour and I truly believe our 2022 version of the show is the best yet," McBride says in a statement. "It is truly a night for the whole family to celebrate all the joyful things about the holiday season. We look forward to it every year and are honored that our show has become a tradition for us and the fans. We cannot wait to take it back on the road!"

The Joy of Christmas Tour kicks off Nov. 26 in Greensboro, N.C., and will extend through Dec. 18, wrapping with a stop in Fayetteville, Ark. The national on-sale date for all dates is this Friday (Sept. 30), but a pre-sale is going on now.

It's a big year for McBride in a few different respects: In addition to planning her Christmas tour, she's celebrating the 25th anniversary of her fan-favorite Evolution album, which contains the No. 1 hits "Wrong Again" and "A Broken Wing."

Additionally, McBride is slated to join Wynonna Judd and a revolving cast of female country superstars for the Judds Final Tour, which begins on Friday (Sept. 30) and lasts through the end of October.

Martina McBride's The Joy of Christmas 2022 Tour Dates:

Nov. 26 -- Greensboro, N.C. @ Steven Tanger Center

Nov. 27 -- Daytona Beach, Fla. @ The Peabody Auditorium

Dec. 1 -- Tysons, Va. @ Capital One Hall

Dec. 2 -- Shippensburg, Pa.@ Luhrs Performing Arts

Dec. 3 -- Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre

Dec. 4 -- New Brunswick, N.J. @ State Theatre

Dec. 8 -- Denver, Colo. @ Paramount Theatre

Dec. 9 -- Omaha, Ne. @ Orpheum Theatre

Dec. 10 -- Cedar Falls, Iowa @ Gallagher Bluedorn PAC

Dec. 16 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Dec. 17 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Midland Theatre

Dec. 18 -- Fayetteville, Ark. @ Walton Arts Center - Baum Walker Hall

