Middle Twp High Grad Named Miss NJ for 2nd Straight Year

What is it about these women from Middle Township High School? For the second straight year, the winner of the Miss New Jersey Scholarship Competition is an MTHS graduate.

Congratulations to Augostina Mallous, Miss New Jersey 2022, crowned on Saturday night in the Superstar Theater in Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City.

Augie is a 2019 graduate of Middle Township High and takes over for 2021's Miss New Jersey, Alyssa Sullivan, a 2014 graduate of Middle Township High.

Augostina Mallous was the second runner-up in the 2021 competition. She is a student at Hofstra University and a local girl whose family runs the Court House Diner. She will compete for the title of Miss America 2023 in Connecticut in December 2022.

After winning Saturday night, Augostina bent at the knees and clutched her face with both hands as the emotion of the victory took hold.

In a Facebook post on the Miss New Jersey page, she said she was living a dream she had been dreaming of since she was 12 years old.

I’m not going to lie. This week challenged me. But, if it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you. During my year of prep, I’ve said that despite what the results played out to be, I would remain as Augie no matter what. Yes, becoming Miss New Jersey has changed my life. But I am still me, and I am still going to be real. In today’s world, we need the people who are igniting change and taking on influential roles in our communities to be real. That’s a promise that I’m proud to uphold for myself and for the state of New Jersey.

Mallous says she will advocate for victims of sex trafficking.in her position as Miss New Jersey. We look forward to getting to know her!

Every Absolutely Delicious Diner in Atlantic & Cape May Counties