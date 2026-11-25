Have you ever had to turn down a vacation because your friends could afford something you simply couldn't? Or worse, felt like the only person in the group constantly worrying about the price tag?

Unfortunately, that's becoming a pretty familiar situation.

Let's face it: Life in New Jersey isn't cheap. Between groceries, rent, mortgages, gas and everyday expenses, plenty of people are watching every dollar. When your friends have completely different financial situations, keeping up socially can get uncomfortable.

I know this firsthand. I've actually lost friendships because I couldn't keep up with other people's spending habits. It's not a great feeling, especially when you realize money is becoming a bigger part of your relationships than you'd ever imagined.

Money Differences Are Actually Ending Friendships

A new CardRates.com survey of 1,001 American adults found that vacation budgets are creating some serious tension between friends.

The findings are pretty eye-opening:

-20% said differences in vacation budgets damaged a friendship.

-Another 29% experienced tension but eventually worked things out.

-66% have traveled with someone who had a noticeably smaller budget, and 42% said they were that person.

READ MORE: NJ Named On Of The States With The Highest Household Debt

Gen Z Is Feeling The Pressure, Too

Younger travelers are having an especially difficult time navigating these situations. Sixty percent of Gen Z respondents said they've experienced tension over different vacation budgets. Even more telling, 39% said accepting financial help from a friend could make them uncomfortable.

Don't Let Money Ruin Your Friendships in 2027

With another year of vacation planning approaching, it's worth remembering that not everyone has the same bank account. Be upfront about budgets, consider less expensive destinations and don't make friends feel guilty for sitting something out.

Because at the end of the day, your friendships should mean more than a luxury hotel, expensive dinners or an Instagram-worthy vacation.

Items now too expensive for NJ so spend money on Buzzfeed recently conducted a survey that asked folks what they're cutting back on in an effort to try and save money. Although not everything on that survey relates to New Jerseyans, the ones that mainly do are listed below. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant