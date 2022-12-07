More NJ kids are doing college online — Here’s why it’s better

A growing number of New Jersey residents are opting to go to college online instead of attending a traditional college or university with a campus, according to an article by David Matthau on NJ1015.com.

In the article, he goes on to say that this trend is playing out nationally, which makes sense.

More and more parents are probably realizing all of the benefits of having their kids stay away from four-year institutions.

Adobe Stock Adobe Stock loading...

Having sent only one of my four kids to college I can think of 1000 reasons why college-age kids are better off at home, but the most obvious of course is the money.

Unless, of course, you’d like to burn it.

The article cited a sobering example: with the average annual cost of attending a traditional college or university being between $25,000 to $30,000 a year, an online schools like Western Governors University, according to their regional vice president, is “right about $7,700 all in, including learning resources, so no books on top of that, no anything on top of that.”

Adobe Stock Adobe Stock loading...

Let that sink in.

Aside from the money, there are philosophical questions to answer, too.

What kind of environment do you want your child to be immersed in for the next four years?

Many growing amounts of families in New Jersey feel they need their children to be home so that after four years they maintain the same family values they started college with.

Here are some of the reasons it’s better to have your kid in an online school and we should all encourage it.

Some are about convenience, some about cost and some pertain to ideology.

Adobe Stock Adobe Stock loading...

Commuting costs

Even if your kids don’t live on campus, with the price of gas, the way it is now not to mention wear and tear on a vehicle imagine how much money you save if your child can learn from the convenience of his home.

Adobe Stock Adobe Stock loading...

Living costs

That crappy little dorm room will cost you an arm and a leg. You’ll save half what you would’ve spent on college if your kids stay home.

Adobe Stock Adobe Stock loading...

Meal plan costs

You’re paying a premium for disgusting meal plan food. You were going to do the shopping for groceries anyway so imagine how much money you will save if your kid eats what's in your own fridge. Not to mention the money you’ll save if your kid is not stopping off for a Starbucks every single day.

Adobe Stock Adobe Stock loading...

Tuition costs

You should check out some of the tuition costs for online schools. They tend to be cheaper, if not dramatically cheaper than in-person tuition costs.

Adobe Stock Adobe Stock loading...

Supervision

This is not to say your kid can’t be out partying with his friends anyway but when you’re Kid comes home every night you can get a better idea of what they’re doing.

Avoid Indoctrination

If a college climate does not align with your value system, and really, who does, you don’t want your kid, eating, sleeping and drinking a different ideology 24 seven. Having them home, helps them remember what your family stood for before they began college

You can see if they’re actually working

In the olden days, 18-year-olds were a different animal than they are today. Most are not as mature as college kids of yore. Thus, most can use a little bit of parental supervision over their studies to make sure they are doing what they’re supposed to be doing.

Faster

Adobe Stock Adobe Stock loading...

There are so many accelerated degree programs online that are designed to be quicker than in-person programs.

Not to mention the fact that without all the added distractions, the parties, the fraternity life, the drinking, and the unnecessary social aspects, online college tends to go more quickly, anyway.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 richest people in America and how they did it St ﻿ acker compiled a list of the 25 wealthiest people in the country and how they've maintained their fortune.

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.