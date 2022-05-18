Detectives are investigating a shooting in Camden Tuesday evening that left one man dead and another critically injured.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says officers responded to 1 East Randolph Street at around 8:20 PM for reports of a person inside of a vehicle who may have been shot.

Upon their arrival, cops found 36-year-old Mark Virgile suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced dead about 25 minutes later.

A second victim, also suffering from multiple gunshot wounds from the same shooting incident, was dropped off at Cooper a short time later. That victim, identified as a 35-year-old man from Philadelphia, was last reported to be in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 225-5105.

