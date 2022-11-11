Morgan Wallen’s Son Watched Him Perform on the CMA Awards

Morgan Wallen performed his his song "You Proof" at the CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 9), and the singer had a very special fan watching from home: His son, Indie.

Photos shared by Indie's mom, KT Smith, showed the 2-year-old joyfully watching his dad in the spotlight on the big screen.

Smith posted one photo of Indie intently watching the screen with the caption, "Watchin' daddy." Another photo shows the toddler turning around with a big smile on his face when he sees Wallen onstage.

Instagram via Music Mayhem Instagram via Music Mayhem loading...

In addition to sharing the sweet photos of her son watching his dad, Smith also took to Instagram to share her opinions on the awards show results, and specifically, about the fact that Wallen and fellow artist and friend Hardy came away without any awards.

With one of the photos featuring Indie, Smith says, "CMA do better. You robbed the one with the most talent tonight. Truly sickening."

Instagram via Music Mayhem Instagram via Music Mayhem loading...

She made her thoughts known again in a later Instagram slide, saying, "I typically keep my mouth shut, but this time I couldn't."

"Hardy and Mo [Wallen] should have won most of those awards tonight," she continued, according to Music Mayhem. "Without a shadow of a doubt, everyone knows Mo was the most talented in that room. But to rob someone of something they so rightly deserve is sickening."

"I’m glad you got your views this year CMA Awards — but it’s likely that a lot of us won’t be watching again after that," she added. "We all know that the one who sells out all of his shows night after night, spends hours in the studio to make his fans happy, breaks records, and the one that does everything he can to make his son proud- is the one who should have won tonight."

Wallen was nominated for Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year. Hardy was up for New Artist of the Year, Song of the Year (as a songwriter on Wallen's "Sand in My Boots") and Musical Event of the Year (for "Beers on Me").